Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Up 1%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $287.33 and last traded at $286.60. 495,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,036,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.72.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,378,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after buying an additional 257,944 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $334,072,000 after acquiring an additional 249,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

