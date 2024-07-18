Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $21.97. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Lundin Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97.

Lundin Energy Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

