Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Shares Down 3.1%

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.41 and last traded at C$14.55. 72,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,312,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.70 to C$18.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.54.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.72.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

