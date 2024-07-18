Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells $286,155.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CFO David Day sold 19,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $286,155.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Day sold 21,299 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $298,398.99.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Day sold 20,732 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $269,516.00.

Magnite Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,038. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MGNI. Bank of America raised Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGNI

Institutional Trading of Magnite

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,818,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 166,522 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Magnite by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 1.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $8,164,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.