Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Up 7.5%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 1,849,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,467,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Magnite Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $242,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,479 shares of company stock worth $3,636,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

