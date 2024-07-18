MAI Capital Management Acquires 6,933 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,890,769,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after buying an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,912,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,716,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,476,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,367,000 after acquiring an additional 63,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.67. 1,932,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.43. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.40 and a 1-year high of $336.61.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

