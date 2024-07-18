MAI Capital Management Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $77,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ traded up $5.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.58. 13,795,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,591. The company has a market cap of $376.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

