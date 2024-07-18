MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $22,602,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 478.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMYT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of MMYT traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.20. 1,543,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,153. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

