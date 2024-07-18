Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 2.7 %

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.91. The stock had a trading volume of 115,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,399. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

