Mantle (MNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Billion

Mantle (MNT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $209.99 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.76901154 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $213,903,664.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

