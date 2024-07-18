Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MFC. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MFC stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$36.20. 1,325,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.01. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$37.46. The stock has a market cap of C$65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 29.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of C$12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6078629 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. Also, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$1,714,560.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.