Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 257,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 241,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$29.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

