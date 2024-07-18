Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Increased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 318,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 55,573 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 291,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,961 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $5,834,000. Finally, Rogco LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.88.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,651. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

