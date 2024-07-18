Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $617.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $564.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $561.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.