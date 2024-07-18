Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 0.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $142.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
