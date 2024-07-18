Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.