Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastech Digital stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 123,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Mastech Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.