Maverick Protocol (MAV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.33 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $64.28 million and $9.33 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maverick Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.22649652 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $9,156,523.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.