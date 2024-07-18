Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.58

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 616675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Up 9.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $807.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
