MB Generational Wealth LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

MB Generational Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,913,000 after buying an additional 155,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,695,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,259,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after buying an additional 628,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.84. 572,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average is $115.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $122.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

