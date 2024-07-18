MB Generational Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

MB Generational Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 564,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $64.22. 1,616,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

