MB Generational Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MB Generational Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.74. 507,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $197.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.