MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Stock Price Down 14.3%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 195,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 131,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

MedX Health Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$17.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

MedX Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.