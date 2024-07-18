MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up to $162.35

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $162.35, but opened at $166.97. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $163.32, with a volume of 18,145 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.
About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why This Leading Health Stock is a Buy No Matter the Market Move
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Microsoft Stock: If You’re Still On The Fence, Read This
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.