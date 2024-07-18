Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.00

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.92 ($0.53), with a volume of 8984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £86.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,466.67 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.91.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

