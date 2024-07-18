MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 206,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,470,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in MINISO Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in MINISO Group by 884.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 615,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.