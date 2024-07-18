Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Up 0.7%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Mission Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

