Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Stock Position Reduced by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.24% of Mistras Group worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mistras Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 170,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Mistras Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,776. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $184.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

