Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 187,281 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Corning worth $32,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 807.7% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,760,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

