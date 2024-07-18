Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 44,878 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,485 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of FedEx worth $80,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Down 1.2 %

FDX traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.80. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

