Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Waters worth $24,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE WAT traded down $5.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.98. 355,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,266. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.09. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.