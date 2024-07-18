Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,059 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $28,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 66,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 192,974 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 269,152 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,857 shares of company stock worth $734,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,122,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,952. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.