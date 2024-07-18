Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 331,983 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,762,459 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,983 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $82,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,752,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,543,676,000 after purchasing an additional 419,603 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,710,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,371,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,157,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $994,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,828 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,647,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $708,677,000 after acquiring an additional 595,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,758,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,008,000 after acquiring an additional 592,151 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.92. 17,471,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,686,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

