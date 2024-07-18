Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 351,304 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,304 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Realty Income worth $87,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2 %

O traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.73. 4,509,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.