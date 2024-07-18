Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 43,591 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,591 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $30,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,874. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $94.28.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

