Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,885 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $63,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 978,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $392,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $17.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $957.36. 321,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $924.68 and a 200 day moving average of $934.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

