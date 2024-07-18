Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $28,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $370,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 92.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 76,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.20.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $10.39 on Thursday, hitting $287.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.53 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

