Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $26,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 223,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after buying an additional 31,318 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.13. 2,301,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

