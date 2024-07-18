Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $73.73 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 182,433 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of General Motors worth $73,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,139,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,685,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

