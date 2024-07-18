Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $89.44 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Marathon Petroleum worth $89,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.52. 2,812,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.22 and its 200 day moving average is $177.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

