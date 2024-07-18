Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,112 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $24,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,686 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $83,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 199.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,041,000 after purchasing an additional 616,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,541. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

