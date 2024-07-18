Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Vertiv worth $25,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,835,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,195. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.