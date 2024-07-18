Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $58,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.57 on Thursday, reaching $417.99. 711,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $449.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.75.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

View Our Latest Report on AMP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.