Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,848 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 49,401 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $70,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $619,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,973,000 after acquiring an additional 753,051 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after acquiring an additional 442,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $7.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

