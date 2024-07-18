Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,477 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of FirstEnergy worth $23,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 591,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,691,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,085,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,833 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $39.46. 2,302,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

