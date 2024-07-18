Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 67,582 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,582 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Waste Management worth $97,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 55,075 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Waste Management by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.39.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $223.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $224.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

