Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 94,251 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,251 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $22,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $570,789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PPL by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PPL by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

PPL Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

