Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,190,795 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Alphabet worth $976,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,954,455. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

GOOG stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,721,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,542,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.68 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.