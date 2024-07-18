Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,927 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $91,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.11. 1,152,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $158.19.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

