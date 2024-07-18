Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MBLY. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $26.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.07. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 243,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth approximately $7,168,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

