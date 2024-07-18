Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Truist Financial

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $440.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $403.20.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $298.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $283.53 and a 12 month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

